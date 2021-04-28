Yukon Liberals, NDP make deal to work together in government

Yukon's Liberals and NDP have struck a deal to work together in the next Legislative Assembly — signalling that Yukoners will not be returning to the polls anytime soon.

Liberal Leader Sandy Silver and NDP Leader Kate White held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce a formal agreement "that creates a more formal bridge between our two caucuses," according to Silver.

The leaders stopped short, however, of calling it a coalition. It's an "agreement," under a Yukon Liberal minority government, Silver said.

"The sky's the limit, as far as what we want to accomplish together. And we're going to start with this and we'll see where it goes," Silver said.

The agreement will be in effect until January 31, 2023.

White said she has committed her party to passing Silver's budget. She called it a "confidence and supply" agreement.

"But I will not stop saying what I believe."

The deal would give the two parties a working majority in the Legislative Assembly, with 11 of the 19 seats between them. The Liberals won eight seats in the territorial election — down from 10 before the campaign — while the NDP won three.

The remaining eight seats went to the Yukon Party, now to remain the Official Opposition.

'A great day for Yukoners'

"Today is a great day for Yukoners. Yukoners have asked the parties to work together, and that's what we've done," White said.

"It's a deal that I'm so proud of."

Silver — who last week announced his intention to form a government despite his party losing their majority — said the two parties appreciate the "need for a stable government."

The two said they agree on several priorities — the need for affordable housing, new initiatives to address the territory's opioid crisis and climate change.

White said she's also secured some commitments from Silver's Liberals — to cap rent increases, increase the minimum wage and introduce a publicly-funded dental plan.

MLAs were all sworn in last week.

Silver has not yet named his cabinet.