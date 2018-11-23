Opposition not happy with Yukon government's premature release

The Yukon government got ahead of itself on Thursday — and the opposition was not impressed.

The government issued a press release mid-afternoon, touting all the legislation it's passed during the fall sitting. The trouble was, the fall sitting was still a few hours from ending, and two pieces of legislation on the list had not in fact passed final reading yet in the Legislative Assembly.

Yukon Party MLA Brad Cathers objected in the legislature, calling it a serious breach.

"I believe this is in breach of the standards of the assembly, and has in fact breached the parliamentary privilege of each and every member, other than the premier himself," Cathers said.

Speaking to CBC later, NDP leader Liz Hanson called it the "height of arrogance."

"I think it's pretty disrespectful to the citizens of Yukon, who elected members of the Legislative Assembly ... Is this government saying they don't really need the legislature?" Hanson asked.

"It's become a bit of a sham, actually."

The fall sitting of the Legislative Assembly wrapped up late Thursday afternoon. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

The two pieces of legislation did ultimately pass before the fall sitting wrapped up late Thursday afternoon. One was to increase MLAs' pay and benefits, and the other approved supplementary budget spending.

Government house leader Tracey-Ann McPhee insisted that nothing was amiss with the early news release.

Speaker Nils Clarke said he would rule on the matter when MLAs reconvene for the spring sitting next year.