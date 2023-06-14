Yukon MLAs mark territory's 125th anniversary with special sitting in the Klondike

The Yukon's legislative assembly marked a special anniversary on Tuesday by holding a special sitting in the territory's former capital, Dawson City.

Yukon officially became a territory 125 years ago, when the Yukon Territory Act — "an Act to provide for the Government of the Yukon District" — became law on June 13, 1898.

"This is an important milestone for our territory and for all Yukoners," said Premier Ranj Pillai, at Tuesday's special sitting, which was held in the original chamber of the Territorial Council in the old territorial administration building (now the Dawson City Museum).

"This is an anniversary, not a birthday. We know that First Nations have thrived in these lands since time immemorial," the premier said.

'This is an anniversary, not a birthday,' said Premier Ranj PIllai. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

Yukon became a Canadian territory during the height of the Klondike Gold Rush, when thousands of stampeders made Dawson City, for a time, one of the biggest cities in western Canada.

Dawson was the territorial capital for 55 years, until the growing city of Whitehorse became the capital and seat of government in 1953. Since then, the legislative assembly has returned to Dawson five other times for special sittings.

MLA Annie Blake, who represents the Vuntut Gwitchin riding, spoke at Tuesday's sitting about her own family heritage.

"I come from a long line of fur traders on my mother's side. On my father's side, it was the North West Mounted Police that brought the Blakes up North," she said.

"And I think about that because if the fur trade didn't happen, and the North West Mounted Police didn't exist, I would not be here today. And I think about that and I feel really honoured to speak about this in the [legislature], as a Yukon First Nations woman, as a Vuntut Gwitchin citizen."

The sitting on Tuesday was held in the old territorial administration building, now the Dawson City Musuem (seen here in 2017). (Dawson City Museum)

MLA Yvonne Clarke also spoke about her own heritage, as someone born and raised in the Philippines who has long called the Yukon home.

"Despite being an immigrant, I've always felt welcomed here in the Yukon, in the traditional territories of First Nations," Clarke said.

"Diversity is our strength and I'm so fortunate to have the opportunity to learn from and experience so many different cultures and traditions. It has truly been a wonderful experience for me as an MLA to be able to be part of so many celebrations, ceremonies and events."