Yukon pilot project offers some victims of violent crimes free legal advice

A new program offered by the Yukon government provides free legal advice and information to victims of intimate partner violence, sexual assault or both.

It's open to people of all ages and genders, according to a Yukon government release. Victims can access two to four hours of free legal advice and information.

Victims of sexualized violence are eligible for the program, said Lareina Twardochleb, director of victim services for the territorial government.

Also eligible are victims of intimate partner violence.

"In that instance we're talking about violence and assault and abuse that occurs inside of a relationship," Twardochleb said.

"So that might be a current partner, an ex-partner, a dating partner, common law, [or] married. So it is violence and abuse that occurs inside of those relationships," she said.

Victims of sexualized violence or intimate partner assaults can access the program regardless of gender or age, a government release says. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee told reporters Monday that, for victims of violence from an intimate partner or sexual assault, knowing what to do can be daunting.

"What happens if I report to the police? What happens if I go to the hospital? ... What kind of information can I get about child custody or about family and children services if I'm involved there?" said McPhee.

They don't have to file reports with police or other agencies to use the service, she said.

Shadelle Chambers, executive-director of the Council of Yukon First Nations, said the program may shed light on why assaults are under-reported.

"I think this is a real opportunity during the pilot to understand why victims of violence don't report," she said.

Shadelle Chambers, executive director of the Council of Yukon First Nations, says information gleaned from the pilot program may shed light on why assaults are under-reported. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

Chambers said it's important to ensure cultural education on the Yukon First Nation context is part of the training for those providing the legal advice. She added it's also important that the experience of getting advice doesn't worsen the trauma for victims.

Three Yukon lawyers are on contract and several more are expected to join them, according to the officials.

While they can provide information, lawyers cannot draw up documents as part of the program, but victims can enter into their own arrangement with the lawyer, they said.

People can access the program by contacting Victim Services at 867-667-8500, toll free at 1-800-661-0408, extension 8500, or by email at victim.services@gov.yk.ca.

They can also contact a support worker in another organization to help them connect with Victim Services.