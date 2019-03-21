Yukon First Nations anticipate windfall from land claim loan forgiveness and reimbursement

Yukon chiefs are applauding the federal government's move to forgive loans to negotiate their comprehensive land claims, and reimburse loans that have already been repaid.

Self-governing First Nations that took on debt to negotiate had to start paying back their loans soon after they signed their land claim agreements.

This week's federal budget proposed funding of $1.4 billion over seven years to forgive all outstanding loans, and re-imburse First Nations that have already repaid.

In Yukon, that could mean millions of dollars to various First Nation governments.

"Well, Champagne and Aishihik itself paid back. I won't give you the exact number, but it was over $10 million," said Steve Smith, chief of the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations.

Smith says that's how much it cost his First Nation to negotiate its deal, which was signed in the 1990s.

He says First Nations will now be busy figuring out how much money they might be getting back.

"The bean counters are sitting in the back room going, 'OK, this is what we paid, this is the potential lost income that we would have had, if we had the money in 1989, or 1995 for Champagne and Aishihik," he said.

The chief of the Kwanlin Dun First Nation, Doris Bill, says her government just recently made its final payment to settle its negotiating loan.

She says it's good news that Ottawa will reimburse First Nations that have already repaid in full.

"You know, for our First Nation, it means that we would be able to do, possibly, a number of things that we have been looking at for a long time," Bill said.

"Or we can put it in a trust, but that discussion has to happen with our citizens — if it does come through."

She hopes the federal government delivers on its promises, but recognizes that Ottawa "is in a bit of turmoil right now."

"Things are kind of precarious, particularly with the child welfare legislation bill. We are concerned about a number of things that are before the House."

Back to the table

Just south of the Yukon border, in Atlin B.C., the Taku River Tlingit First Nation hopes this week's announcement will allow it to re-start negotiations that have stalled.

The First Nation had been negotiating a land claim since joining the B.C. Treaty Commission in 1992. But there's been little progress lately.

The Taku River Tlingit First Nation in Atlin, B.C., hopes to re-start land claim negotiations that have stalled. (CBC)

"People have been a little tired of going into debt with no progress at the negotiating table," said John Ward, spokesperson for Taku River Tlingit.

"So, a couple of years ago there was a mandate given from our joint clan meeting to leave the table."

Ward hopes now they'll be able to afford to negotiate again, and eventually reach the goal of becoming self-governing.