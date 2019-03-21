'This is about saving lives': Kwanlin Dün announces bolstered substance use programs for citizens

Kwanlin Dün First Nation is rolling out a suite of substance use programs to help citizens grappling with addiction issues.

They include funding for private treatment services across the country, a managed alcohol program and expanded drug testing capacity at the First Nation's health centre.

During an announcement Friday, Chief Doris Bill said it's time to double down on delivering treatment and harm reduction services citizens need.

"We've reached a critical time in the Yukon," she said. "Sadly, we're facing many public health crises. The continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the substance use emergency and the related stressors and mental health traumas.

"This is about saving lives."

The Yukon's rate of overdose deaths is more than double the national average. Eight people have died from overdose already this year.

Kwanlin Dün earmarks $500,000 for trauma and substance use programs

Bill said citizens face many hurdles in accessing addiction services in a timely manner. That's what $500,000 will go toward — expediting the delivery of services by connecting citizens and their immediate family members to private treatment centres across the country of their choosing.

"This program is designed to bridge a gap in our system," she said. "It will be used when there are no other options, when existing funding programs are full or over-subscribed.

"If a person cannot access treatment when they are ready, it can be devastating, a huge setback," Bill continued. "They can easily slip back into using and may never return again to the place where they were asking for help."

Christina Sim, the director of the Natsékhi Kų̀ Health Centre, said the First Nation is in the middle of finalizing the policy for it, adding citizens will be able to access the program in the coming weeks.

Managed alcohol program on the way

Come spring, a new eight-bedroom residence, called "Sarah's House," will open. Integrated into the First Nations health centre and located in the McIntyre subdivision, it will offer a managed alcohol program, specifically for men. According to a news release, citizens will be provided with medically-prescribed doses of alcohol in order to stabilize drinking patterns.

Sim said the First Nation is working to find nurses and support workers to staff the residence. She added that cultural support will be available, too — both in-house and in the broader community.

The residence is named after citizen Sarah MacIntosh, who, along with Wendy Carlick, previously lived in the house.

"Both women were well known for their kindness and compassion," Bill said. "In 2017, they were murdered and taken from our community way too soon.

"At Sarah's House, residents will be able to stay safer while managing their addictions."

Sim said while some residents may transition out of the home, others could make it their permanent residence.

Expanded drug testing capacity

The First Nations health centre now has the capacity to screen street drugs such as fentanyl. And soon, the facility will be able to test for benzodiazepines, Sim said.

Bill said the drug tests will be free and confidential.

"It will help citizens make informed services," she said.

"If someone other than a Kwanlin Dün citizen came into our health centre and wanted to get their drugs tested, we would not turn them away."