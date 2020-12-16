RCMP continue investigation into Keno City Hotel fire

Yukon RCMP say after an initial investigation into a Keno City, Yukon, fire ended on Monday, they are continuing to look into the cause.

The Keno City Hotel — an iconic local landmark in the former mining boomtown, home to a few dozen residents and no fire department — went up in flames last week.

In an email to CBC, a spokesperson for the RCMP said that though the first investigation wrapped up Monday, "officers are continuing to canvass for witnesses and are furthering the investigation."

No further information will be released at this time as the investigation is active, the email said.

A group representing residents of Keno City is calling for an independent public inquiry into the state of fire protection in the town.