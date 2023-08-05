Yukon issues evacuation alert for Mayo

The Village of Mayo is under an evacuation alert with the Talbot Creek fire burning about eight kilometres south of the community.

The alert includes properties along the Silver Trail between kilometres 35 to 66.

The Yukon's Emergency Measures Organization issued the alert Friday night.

"The Talbot Creek fire's column is highly visible from Mayo. Ignition operations to limit fire spread are taking place tonight," it reads.

The alert states residents do not need to leave, but should consider planning for an evacuation by setting up a safe meeting place, packing bags with all essentials, and filling up gas tanks.

"An evacuation order may be issued if the fire directly threatens people and property," the alert reads.

"If an evacuation order is issued, you should be prepared to leave within two hours of being notified."

As of Friday night, there were 111 active fires in the territory.

Evacuation alerts have also been issued for the Sixtymile area south of the Top of the World Highway, for the Dublin Gulch area, and from kilometres 10 to 35 of the Silver Trail.