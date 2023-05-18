Construction begins on the Yukon's first Indigenous-owned shelter

Work begins Thursday on the construction of a new women and children's shelter in Whitehorse.

The new Family Preservation Wellness Centre will be owned by the Council of Yukon First Nations. It will have 15 apartments with 32 beds for women and children.

"Once built it will serve as a haven for Indigenous women and children fleeing violence who have no other place to go," said Amanda Leas, Chief of the Ta'an Kwäch'än Council at a ceremony in the Whistle Bend neighbourhood Wednesday.

Roughly 50 people showed up for the groundbreaking ceremony that featured singing, drumming and blessings for the new facility.

"My heart goes out to all the people that have struggled with violence and that are struggling with that reality of trauma today, because this is the first step and a big step for all of us as First Nations people in this country," said Peter Johnston, Grand Chief of the Council of Yukon First Nations.

Once complete, the facility will feature a play area along with indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, including space to prepare traditional food and conduct cultural programs.

It will also have separate high- and low-barrier wings. Five beds will be set aside for the low-barrier wing, which won't require clients to be sober in order to access safe housing.

The centre will sit on land transferred from the Yukon government to CYFN for $1. Construction is projected to cost $9.2 million with funds coming from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. CYFN will own and manage the building, while Indigenous Services Canada will cover operations and maintenance of the facility, to the tune of $1.2 million per year.

'It's in line with the morals of my company'

Work on the project will be led by Ketza Construction. Subcontractors include several Indigenous-owned companies including Walker Construction and Northern Construction.

"It's in line with the morals of my company. I really like to be part of something that gives back to the community," said Les Walker, owner of Walker Construction and a citizen of the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations.

"My attention was on it since the first time I heard about it. I was really happy that we could create a partnership with Ketza. Obviously the crew is really excited about working on this project as well."

Johnston, the CYFN Grand Chief, said this kind of project will benefit the Indigenous communities economically and socially. But, he said, the problem of domestic violence won't go away overnight.

"It's going to take a few generations for us to improve the lives of our men, which, at the end of the day is the root of this problem, let's be honest," he said.

The building is scheduled to open to clients in the fall of 2024.