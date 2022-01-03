Yukon gov't extends Indigenous hiring program

The Yukon government is extending its Indigenous hiring program until 2029 because, 15 months after it launched the pilot project, the rate of indigenous employment in the public service hasn't budged.

The government launched the Indigenous hiring preference initiative as an 18-month pilot project in October 2020 to increase the number of Indigenous employees in all levels of the public service. The goal is to reach 22 per cent, the same percentage of Indigenous people living in the Yukon, according to 2021 federal census data.

The government said, despite hiring 78 Indigenous people since the program began, the percentage of Indigenous employees in the territorial public service remains at 15 per cent, the same as when the program started.

In fact, the government said it experienced a slight decrease in the number of Indigenous employees.

Ashley Kayseas, the director of diversity and inclusion with the Public Service Commission of Canada, said the pandemic and the uncertain labour market it caused had an impact on the government's ability to recruit.

"You know, there has been a shift to work from home. And we're squarely smack dab in the middle of trying to understand the impacts to our own workforce and to the impacts towards our target populations," said Kayseas.

Identify barriers

Albert Drapeau, executive director of the Yukon First Nation Chamber of Commerce, agreed the pandemic may have had an impact on the pilot project's results.

He said it's important the government continue the program and added he'd like to see statistics on how many Yukon First Nation applications were shortlisted, how many were selected for written or oral interviews, and the number of jobs filled by Yukon First Nation people.

Yukon First Nations Chamber of Commerce executive director Albert Drapeau in Whitehorse on Oct. 4, 2021. Drapeau would like to see more statistics on shortlists and interviews from the Yukon government, to better identify barriers to Indigenous employment. (Jackie Hong/CBC)

"The statistics may be an indication of where the barriers are in the Yukon Government's recruitment process, and provide insight into how the questions are structured that will in turn encourage applicants from outside of Government to be successful," he said in an email to CBC News.

He also suggested the government could have an independent body interview the applicants to see where improvements could be made in the hiring process.

Competitive job market

Kayseas said the job market is very competitive and that other employers in the territory also have a goal of increasing their Indigenous workforce.

"We just have to do the best we can in terms of attracting those Indigenous candidates," he said, adding the government plans to better promote its jobs.

Kayseas said while the program is an example of reconciliation, there has also been a lot of mistrust of government by Indigenous populations.

"It would be naive not to understand that that isn't a real thing that we're dealing with," he said.

"That being said, I think it presents a great opportunity for Indigenous individuals to be part of the solution and move forward."