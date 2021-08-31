Average house price in Whitehorse climbs $100K since last year

Yukon's real estate market has shown no sign of cooling down in recent months, with the average sale price for a single detached home in Whitehorse jumping 19 per cent — or more than $100,000 — since last year.

And the average price for a condo in Whitehorse went up by 10.9 per cent over the same period.

The figures released last week by the Yukon Bureau of Statistics cover the second quarter of 2021.

According to the data, 91 single detached homes were sold in Whitehorse this past spring, with an average sale price of $650,700 — an all-time high. That's compared to $546,800 in the second quarter of 2020, when 76 such homes were sold.

Most single-home sales this year have been in the Copper Ridge and Whistle Bend subdivisions.

The average condo price in Whitehorse, meanwhile, was $457,700 this past spring, up from $412,800 last year.

Yukon's real estate prices have been climbing in recent years, along with the territory's population.

In all, real estate transactions in Yukon this past spring amounted to $129.9 million, with about 82 per cent of that in Whitehorse.

Home sale prices in Whitehorse have been steadily climbing in recent years. (Yukon Bureau of Statistics)

Meantime, across Canada, many markets have seen real estate sales decline over the last few months.

The Canadian Real Estate Association said this month that the number of homes sold had fallen for four months in a row, as had the average selling price. Sales in July 2021 were 15 per cent lower than they were in the same month a year ago, but the group that represents realtors notes that last year's number was the busiest July ever.

About two-thirds of all markets across the country saw sales decline, with significant declines in Prince Edward Island, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Sales were slightly lower in Ontario, Quebec and B.C., while they increased slightly everywhere else.