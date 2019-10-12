Yukon hospital workers' unions reach tentative deal with hospital corporation

The two unions representing Yukon hospital workers say they've reached a tentative three-year contract deal with the Yukon Hospital Corporation.

The Yukon Employees' Union and the Public Service Alliance of Canada represent 303 hospital workers, from security guards to licensed practical nurses.

The workers had been working without a contract since August 2019, according to a news release from the two unions.

They declined to provide more details about the deal until members review it and vote on its ratification.

Last September, the hospital corporation declared an impasse and a federal conciliator was called in, said Steve Geick, president of the Yukon Employees' Union.

He said the tentative agreement was reached after two sessions with the conciliator.

"It was a difficult round of negotiations, it got interrupted by COVID[-19] and then this is the first time I've been part of virtual bargaining," he said.

"We know workers have been through a lot, and the uncertainty of working this long without a contract has added to their stress. We hope this three-year contract allows time for the employer to implement some promised improvements to workplace safety and staffing levels."

Geick said a ratification vote, which will be done virtually, hasn't been scheduled yet.