No immediate plan to force staff to work at other Yukon hospitals: corporation

A letter sent to some employees of the Yukon Hospital Corporation about the corporation's right to force them to work at different facilities was simply for informational purposes, according to one of the letter's authors.

"It was just to create awareness amongst that group that we had reached this letter of understanding with the union on this matter, and not as though we were going to exercise it any minute," said James Low, director of people services and culture for the hospital corporation, in an interview Tuesday.

"It's not a communication you want to send to your employees because it creates uncertainty for them," he said.

Low said since he started in his current role in 2016, the corporation has never mandated an employee to work outside their headquarters. He said if they had to mandate that, it would be for a maximum of two weeks.

The letter, dated Sept. 6, was obtained by CBC News through an access to information request.

The letter says the corporation is "challenged at certain times to maintain levels and continuity of services across YHC."

"In extenuating circumstances," it reads, "we may have no alternative but to mandate employees to work outside of their headquarters area to avoid the curtailing of services."

Low said "circumstances may change," but there are no immediate plans to force employees to work elsewhere.

The letter was sent to members of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada union in September. Members who could be impacted by a forced move are primarily nurses, who number between about 150 and 180, Low said.

James Low, director of people services and culture for the Yukon Hospital Corporation, pictured in Whitehorse on Oct. 11, 2019. (Steve Silva/CBC)

Before forcing them to move, the corporation would try to use temporary staff members to fill gaps and/or supplement staff with licensed practical nurses.

The letter said relocated employees would get benefits including $3.25 added to their hourly pay. Travel and housing costs would also be covered.

Some employees already do volunteer to work at other facilities including in Dawson City in the summer months by employees in Whitehorse, Low said.

The letter was brought up in the Yukon Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Pauline Frost, minister of Health and Social Services, later told reporters that the letter was meant to be "a reminder."

She said the territory's health centres are appropriately staffed.