'A little bit heartbreaking': Yukoners brace for holiday season away from family

Some Yukoners may be facing a lonelier holiday season this year, as COVID-19 restrictions derail travel plans and keep families apart.

"I notice the heaviness of it coming in as Christmas is approaching," said Nataschaa Chatterton, who teared up on the phone from Haines Junction, Yukon.

For the first time in years, Chatterton won't be with her large extended family for the holidays. She said it was hard to accept, particularly after her niece had a recent medical scare.

"Makes me kind of question our lifestyle of living so far away from each other," she said.

Tyanna Harder of Whitehorse was planning to visit her grandmother in B.C., who has been having a tough time during the pandemic.

But after the B.C.-Yukon travel bubble burst, Harder realized her grandma would be alone for the holidays.

"We were kind of concerned this would be her last Christmas," said Harder.

"It breaks my heart that she'll be alone."

Nataschaa Chatterton usually spends Christmas with her extended family. But this year she will have to stay in Haines Junction, Yukon, with her partner. (Submitted by Nataschaa Chatterton)

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many people across Canada to forgo holiday visits. Harder said it was "a kick in the bum" when the Yukon government ended the travel bubble with B.C.

"Christmastime has always been a family-oriented thing in my household," she said.

"It's a bummer to not spend it with family."

Trying to stay cheerful

In Whitehorse, Kelsey Kerr will be spending her first Christmas without her relatives.

"It was really disappointing, and definitely a little bit heartbreaking too," said Kerr, who had planned to travel to B.C.

Instead, she will spend the season with roommates and friends in her social bubble.

"We're trying to still keep it cheerful and exciting and ... make it still feel like Christmas I guess, in a new way."

More therapy clients

Chatterton, who works as a therapist, says more people have wanted counselling in the past few weeks.

"People who are sort of meeting their edge and they don't know why," she said.

"A lot of the stressors that people were just slightly managing before are becoming overwhelming."

Kelsey Kerr's family won't be together this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted by Kelsey Kerr)

The Whitehorse United Church recently hosted its annual "Blue Christmas" service for people experiencing sorrow during the holidays.

Minister Beverly Brazier said people are experiencing loss at "many levels" this year, and the ceremony felt somewhat more intense and layered.

Some people may feel guilty for feeling sad, she said, after others experience greater loss during COVID.

But "loss is loss," said Brazier.

"Feel the feelings, don't pretend they're not there."

Social engagement is so important for human beings, said Chatterton. For her part, she said, the pandemic has been a "pause button," making her think more about priorities and whether to move closer to family.

In the meantime, she's planning to spend a lot of time on Zoom this Christmas — including some virtual dance parties.