Young Yukon hockey player thrilled to meet idol and fellow Yukoner Dylan Cozens

A young Yukon hockey player got the chance to meet her idol in Vancouver in late March, when she saw Dylan Cozens and the Buffalo Sabres take on the Canucks.

Nine-year-old Taliyah Ewing of Dawson City showed up to the game decked out in a Sabres jersey, a Sabres hat and a Yukon flag to watch her favourite player.

Cozens, originally from Whitehorse, plays forward for the Buffalo Sabres and was in Vancouver on March 20 to face off against the Canucks. The Sabres won the game 3-2 in overtime, but the highlight of the night for Ewing was when she got to meet Cozens after the game.

She described the meeting as "very exciting" but found herself speechless when she came face to face with Cozens. But not a lot needed to be said as he signed her jersey, hat and even shoes. The two also took a photo together.

Taliyah Ewing, left, poses for a photo with Dylan Cozens, her favourite hockey player. (Submitted)

Lynette Peterson, Ewing's mother, explained the family was in Richmond, B.C. for a hockey tournament. Once the tournament wrapped up, the group commuted downtown to watch the game.

Peterson said there were a lot of Yukoners in the crowd, which made sense considering its proximity to Cozens' home.

At one point in the game Cozens received a penalty for roughing, and although this wasn't great for his team, it was an opportunity for Ewing, who immediately dashed about 25 yards to get a picture outside the penalty box beside her favourite player.

"As soon as he got in the penalty box I started going through people trying to get there," she said.

Peterson said Ewing has been a fan of Cozens since she saw him play in the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in 2020. Cozens helped the team win a gold in that tournament and then served as one of the team's captains the following year where they won silver.

Cozens was nicknamed the "The Workhorse from Whitehorse" by play-by-play announcer Gord Miller and was drafted to the Buffalo Sabres at seventh overall in the 2019 draft.

This draft choice solidified the Sabres as Ewing's favourite team.