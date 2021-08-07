Hiker died of 'natural causes' on Kluane park trail, Yukon coroner says

A Yukon man whose body was found on a hiking trail in Kluane National Park died of "natural causes," the coroner says.

In a news release on Friday afternoon, chief coroner Heather Jones says the 47-year-old man had been camping at Yukon's Congden Creek campground last week and doing day hikes in Kluane.

A fellow camper reported the man missing on Saturday when he hadn't returned to the campground the day before.

An RCMP search found the man's vehicle parked near the Bullion Creek trail. The man's body was found on Monday, about 12 kilometres down the trail, in the Thechàl Dhâl (Sheep Mountain) area of the park.

"The initial investigation suggests the death was the result of natural causes and there are no safety concerns for other hikers," the coroner's news release says.

The man's name has not been released at the request of the family, Jones says.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in B.C.