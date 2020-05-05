Working from home, COVID-19, and other reasons Yukoners may have higher power bills

People in Yukon may have noticed a jump in their electricity bills recently, and ATCO Electric Yukon says there are several reasons for that.

One reason, according to ATCO manager Bill Cullen, is that people have just been at home more during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People are probably using their electronics and those kind of devices a lot more," he said.

"Even a small computer screen can use a substantial amount of electricity throughout the day."

He referenced the changes to everyday life during the pandemic. Home office use, baking , and other related things can add up to significantly higher consumption.

There are other reasons, too, he says.

Customers may have higher bills if they're on a budget payment plan. The plan splits a customer's expected electricity usage for an entire year into a monthly bill.

The key word is "expected" — if a customer ends up using less electricity than expected, they'll get a credit on their bill. If they use more, then that difference is added to their bill. Those differences are calculated and reflected on the bill sent out in April.

Another reason for an increased bill may have to do with the number of days charged in the bill.

"We attempt to read each meter the same time each month," but holidays can impact that, such as the Easter long weekend," Cullen said.

The ATCO Electric Yukon office in Whitehorse. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

In the previous bill, some people were charged for electricity use over 28 days. In the next bill, some people were charged for 34 or 35 days, Cullen said.

The more days of electricity use, the higher the monthly bill.

Measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 also had an impact on when meters were read.

The company isn't allowing employees to go into homes to read meters unless they wear personal protective equipment. Cullen said that equipment wasn't immediately available for employees, so that caused delays.

To comply with the territory's chief medical officer of health's advisement against non-essential travel to rural communities , the company didn't send meter readers there.

Cullen said they've now rectified that problem but there is some catching up to do.