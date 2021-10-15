Yukon officials to give COVID-19 update

Yukon officials are set to give an update on COVID-19 in the territory on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. local time.

Premier Sandy Silver will be joined by Dr. Catherine Elliot, the acting chief medical officer of health and Dr. Katharine Smart, Yukon pediatrician and president of the Canadian Medical Association.

Starting Wednesday, Yukon government employees and front-line health-care workers who didn't let the government know if they'd received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by midnight Nov. 30, will have to take leave without pay. Government employees need to have a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 30.

As well, Yukon children aged 5 to 11 will be able get their first shot of COVID-19 vaccine starting on Dec. 6.

The territorial government announced last week that clinics will be held for this age group to to receive the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech shot throughout December.

As of Tuesday, the territory reported a total of 59 active COVID-19 cases, down by 10 cases since Monday.

