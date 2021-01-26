Yukon cider being recalled due to potential health risk

Ciders that were sold in Yukon over the last month are being recalled because of deformed cans.

The Yukon Berry Farms is recalling Solstice Haskap Cider sold in six-pack 355 ml cans and four-pack mixed 355 ml cans sold between Dec. 17, 2020 and Jan. 25, 2021.

In a news release sent Monday evening, the Yukon Liquor Corporation advised licensees and residents to check for these products and to take them off their shelves or return them.

This recall is happening after several cans of the product were deformed due to expansion.

The corporation has removed the affected product from shelves and is encouraging others to do the same.

"Return the recalled product to any Yukon Liquor Corporation store for a full refund, as this product may pose a health risk and should not be consumed," the release states.

The Liquor Corporation was not immediately available to answer questions about what the potential health risks are, and what people should do if they believe they have been impacted.