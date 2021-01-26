Yukon cider being recalled due to potential health risk
Yukon Liquor Corporation recalling Solstice Haskap Cider sold between Dec. 17 and Jan. 25
Ciders that were sold in Yukon over the last month are being recalled because of deformed cans.
The Yukon Berry Farms is recalling Solstice Haskap Cider sold in six-pack 355 ml cans and four-pack mixed 355 ml cans sold between Dec. 17, 2020 and Jan. 25, 2021.
In a news release sent Monday evening, the Yukon Liquor Corporation advised licensees and residents to check for these products and to take them off their shelves or return them.
This recall is happening after several cans of the product were deformed due to expansion.
The corporation has removed the affected product from shelves and is encouraging others to do the same.
"Return the recalled product to any Yukon Liquor Corporation store for a full refund, as this product may pose a health risk and should not be consumed," the release states.
The Liquor Corporation was not immediately available to answer questions about what the potential health risks are, and what people should do if they believe they have been impacted.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.