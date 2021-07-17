This Yukon woman is hooked on haskap berries

CBC North is telling the stories behind recipes posted on our Facebook group, The Arctic Kitchen: Recipes of the North. Join our group and follow along!

It looks like a long blueberry, it grows on a bush, and it can withstand Canadian cold.

The haskap berry has many names — some call it the honeyberry, others call it the fly honeysuckle. Either way, it's bursting with flavour and booming in Yukon.

A giant bowl of fresh picked haskap berries. Sears said her father and brothers have haskap bushes in their yards — and she picks her own at the Yukon Berry Farm. (Submitted by Shawnalee Sears)

"It's quite popular the past few years," Shawnalee Sears told CBC North on Facebook Messenger.

Sears lives in Whitehorse, and said family members grow the berries in their yards. They can also be found at the Yukon Berry Farm.

Sears said they're "sweet, tart … the perfect combination." She first discovered them about five years ago.

Sears makes up to 10 cases of haskap jam every year, and often gives most of it away to friends and family. (Submitted by Shawnalee Sears)

Sears has been using the berry to make jam — lots and lots of jam.

"My recipes are my own," she said. "I play and alter a lot … [it] took me a long time to get the texture just right."

But once she figured it out, Sears was making cases of the stuff.

Sears said the spicy habanero jam is her favourite, but she also makes a variety that isn't spicy. (Submitted by Shawnalee Sears)

Her favourite recipe is spicy habanero haskap jam.

"I share with my friends and family, send as gifts to friends down south," she said.

"Everyone loves the jam, whether it's spicy or not. But the spicy is popular."

Sears said haskap jam is amazing on baked brie, toast and ice-cream.

Sears said her Yukon-grown haskap jam is delicious on vanilla bean ice cream with toasted pecans. (Submitted by Shawnalee Sears)

Here's how to make it.

Ingredients:

5 cups haskap berries.

Juice from half a lemon.

1 box powdered pectin.

6 cups sugar.

1 or 2 habanero peppers finely minced — optional.

Instructions: