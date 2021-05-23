Yukon officials to give COVID-19 update as outbreak expands

Yukon officials will give an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, as the territory deals with its most significant outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

Premier Sandy Silver and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley are scheduled to hold a news conference. It will be streamed live here and on CBC Yukon's Facebook page at 10:30 a.m.

The territory had 33 active cases as of Tuesday evening. Twelve of those new cases were confirmed in the last day — the territory's largest single spike in cases so far.

That brings the territory's total case count to 120 since the start of the pandemic, with more than a quarter of those cases announced in the last 12 days.

Health officials have said the current outbreak has mostly involved unvaccinated people. The spread has been traced to graduating high school students in Whitehorse and their contacts, two classes at Elijah Smith Elementary School in Whitehorse, and adults partying and going to bars.

Some fully-vaccinated people have also been affected, with two of the 36 most recent cases involving people who had had both jabs.

As of Monday, 80 per cent of eligible adult Yukoners had received their first shot of Moderna vaccine and 72 per cent had received both shots.

Yukoners aged 12 to 17 started receiving Pfizer vaccines a few weeks ago, however the territory has not released data on how many in that age group have received shots so far.