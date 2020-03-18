Yukon declares public health emergency over COVID-19 pandemic

Yukon officials have declared a public health emergency, related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon's chief medical officer of health, and Premier Sandy Silver made the announcement at a news briefing on Wednesday morning in Whitehorse.

The declaration means schools are closed until at least April 14, all indoor public recreation facilities will be closed, and hospitals will be closed to visitors with limited exceptions.

The N.W.T.'s health minister also declared a public health emergency in that territory on Wednesday.

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of the three territories. Hanley said earlier Wednesday that somewhere between 100 and 200 Yukoners have been tested.

It's taking up to six days to get test results, Hanley said.

"It's taking a long time, and it's taking longer than we want. And that's because of a backlog of testing in B.C., where the testing is done."

He said things should change in the coming days.

Rest, stay at home, get better, stay away from others, use the social distancing measures - Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon's chief medical officer of health

"They have been significantly ramping up their lab testing capacity, so we are expecting things to improve."

Hanley also acknowledged that Yukon's 811 health information line is being swamped with calls — but officials are working to improve the service to deal with any backlog.

"We've heard of up to an hour and a half wait times. But if you're concerned about your own symptoms, it's still the best place to call."

For people who don't have symptoms, but simply want more information about COVID-19, Hanley advises them to call a separate, 24-hour info line at 1-833-784-4397.

Flu going around

Hanley said there's a lot of anxiety around flu-like symptoms right now — but said people should remember that the flu is going around Yukon.

"That certainly can be confusing for people, because even though we don't have evidence that COVID is circulating, people do have symptoms that they think could be COVID — but are far more likely to be influenza."

He's asking people with flu-like symptoms to stay away from the emergency room unless those symptoms are severe, or if they're vulnerable because of underlying health conditions. And he asks people to always call 811 before going to the emergency room.

"If you're not that sick, you don't need to be seen at all. Rest, stay at home, get better, stay away from others, use the social distancing measures that we always talk about," Hanley said.

He said Yukon is still on top of things, and preparing to deal with COVID-19 if and when it makes its way to Yukon.

"It's very important to not do too much too fast, because then that can be very disruptive for everyone. So we're measuring," he said. "Our response is measured to where we are in the epidemic."