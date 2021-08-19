Green Party names Lenore Morris as Yukon candidate

There is another familiar face vying for Yukon's member of Parliament in the federal election — Lenore Morris is the candidate for the Green Party of Canada.

"Lenore has strong mediation and advocacy skills to bring to bear on issues such as reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, affordable housing, democratic reform, social justice and environmental sustainability," a news release states.

Morris ran in the 2019 federal election. Morris placed fourth, with 2,109 votes (10.3 per cent). She told CBC News then that the future for the Greens is unclear.

She states in a Facebook post that she didn't plan to campaign this fall.

Morris, a lawyer and business owner in Whitehorse, has been a Green Party member for years and also a member of the local riding association. She's worked for a local law firm as well as the Yukon government and done volunteer work for the Kluane Mountain Bluegrass Festival and local soccer organizations.

All major parties have put forward candidates. They include Liberal Party candidate Brendan Hanley, Lisa Vollans-Leduc for the NDP, Conservative candidate Barbara Dunlop and Jonas Smith, who's running as an independent.

Canadians head to the polls on Sept. 20.