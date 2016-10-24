Yukon government eyes new governance model for Carcross

The Yukon government is looking for ideas to organize local government for Carcross.

Currently, Carcross is an unincorporated community. Municipal services, like roads, water and sewage services are provided by the territorial government.

The community, with a population of about 500, is represented by the South Klondike Local Advisory Council. But the council cannot hire staff, levy taxes, pass bylaws or provide services directly.

Last week, the government issued a request for proposals that would help develop new governance options for Carcross.

"At the heart of the issue that is trying to be addressed in this study is to understand how best municipal-type services — including a stronger community governance model — can be provided to meet the needs and expectations of residents and visitors of Carcross," reads the request.

Carcross is also home to the self-governing Carcross/Tagish First Nation, which provides many of its own services to its citizens.

"Having a self-governing First Nation in the community may add further complexities to changing Carcross's governance structure," the document states. "However, it may also provide a unique opportunity for a new governance model."

Ben Yu Schott, the director of community affairs with the Department of Community Services, said the South Klondike council asked the Yukon government to look at possible new models.

"They just want to start exploring what future options might look like, both for the council and for Carcross/Tagish First Nation," he said. "So this [request for proposals] will allow them to kind of start digging into that work and get some insight into what future models might look like."

Yu Schott said the Yukon government is not looking to get out of the business of providing municipal-style services to smaller communities.

"Each of those communities [are] kind of unique," Yu Schott said. "The goal for this is to is to look specifically at Carcross and give some insight into that community."

Under the terms of the request for proposals, a final report would be due in November.