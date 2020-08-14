Yukon gov't websites appear to have been hacked: expert

A couple of Yukon government websites appear to have been hacked, according to a computer science expert. One website redirected visitors to porn.

The government said on Thursday that it's aware of the issue and working to fix it.

It did not make anyone available for an interview in time for this article's deadline, so it's not known how widespread the issue is and if any personal information was affected, among other basic information.

One of the websites in question contains Yukon Public Libraries' catalogue. The website has an area for people to log in using a library card number.

Several URLs that start with the beginning of the website's address (pac.gov.yk.ca) immediately redirected visitors to websites containing pornographic images of women. That redirection appears to have stopped.

Nur Zincir-Heywood, a professor of computer science at Dalhousie University in Halifax, said there are several ways an issue like this could arise.

She stressed that her knowledge is limited on this particular situation, in part because she wasn't personally involved in this website's security measures, but she said it sounds like a hacker was able to put a malicious script on the website to cause the redirection.

"Sometimes these attacks could be used as stepping stones," Zincir-Heywood said.

A CBC reporter unintentionally discovered the issue on Wednesday while searching a government website.

The CBC asked Yukon's Department of Community Services about the redirecting pages that day. The following day, spokesperson Stacie Zaychuk said that the director of Yukon Public Libraries didn't know of any security issues with the website.

A few hours later, the redirection to the porn sites stopped.

Much of Lotteries Yukon's website has been taken offline. (Steve Silva/CBC)

The CBC also found what could be an issue with the website of Lotteries Yukon, an organization that handles administrative matters for the Yukon Lottery Commission, apparent by looking at cached pages from the website.

Cached pages are essentially snapshots of what web pages looked like at a particular time. They're viewable via Google's search engine.

Cached pages of the organization's website dated June 10 and July 3 show a page that's a version of a blog by an apparent fitness professional in the U.K. and a Russian-language page about shoes, respectively — nothing about Lotteries Yukon.

Much of the website is offline due to "some technical difficulties," retail and sales officer Melissa Hale said in an email on Aug. 4.

"There was no personal information at risk."

Further details about what happened weren't provided by Lotteries Yukon, and requests for an interview weren't fulfilled.

"It seems like they belong to the same category of attack behaviour," but that doesn't necessarily mean they were done by the person, Zincir-Heywood said of the websites' issues.

She said that once a website is compromised, it should be taken off the internet. An analysis should also be done to figure out what happened, including determining if there are more issues, in order to address vulnerabilities.

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, the website containing Yukon Public Libraries' catalogue was still online. It appeared go offline early Friday before being restored later in the morning.

The possible hacks would be the latest in a string of recent attacks affecting territorial government websites. In April, the Northwest Territories Power Corporation went offline after an apparent ransomware attack. That followed an attack on Nunavut's government websites in November 2019.