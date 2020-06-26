Yukon government investigating after website, email shutdown

The Yukon government is investigating what went wrong, after all employee email accounts and the government's website were offline for several hours earlier this week.

A fire test in a building accidentally shut down the government's backup power supply, triggering an emergency shutdown of the entire system, said Oshea Jephson, a spokesperson for the Department of Highway and Public Works.

The outage affected the government's network, Yukon.ca website, employee email access, and counter services like those at the motor vehicles office, he said.

The power went down around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, he said, with employee services starting to come back around 12:30 p.m. Jephson said the system was fully restored by 3 p.m.

He said the government is looking at ways to prevent this from happening again, including "strategic investments" in infrastructure and cloud services.

He said it's extremely rare to see an outage this large.