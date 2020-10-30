Yukon government gives COVID-19 update
Premier Sandy Silver and Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon's chief medical officer of health, gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in the territory on Wednesday.
There are no active COVID-19 cases in Yukon. The territory has had 72 cases in total, with 71 recovered and one death.
On Monday, Whitehorse became the first capital city in Canada to open its COVID-19 vaccination clinic to all citizens aged 18 and older.
As of Tuesday, there had been 11,503 first doses given and 5,665 second doses given in the territory.
