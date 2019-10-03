Yukon gov't pledges to ban conversion therapy, fight climate change

The Yukon government kicked off the fall sitting of the Legislative Assembly by listing a set of priorities, including a ban single-use plastic bags, an expansion of pre-kindergarten across Yukon, and legislation to ban conversion therapy.

Those promises and others were laid out in the government's throne speech, read in the Legislature on Thursday by Commissioner Angélique Bernard.

Premier Sandy Silver said the throne speech charts the government's path for the second half of its mandate.

"We want the politics and the politicians to match what the communities are saying they want," he said.

Among the government's other stated priorities:

add charging stations along the Alaska Highway to support electric vehicles

establish leave provisions for victims of domestic violence

create an energy retrofit loan program for homeowners.

The government also says it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, establish a tourism advisory body, and amend the small business investment tax credit.

It's also promising to establish a youth panel on climate change, to provide input to government.

"This government recognizes that the need to act on climate change is urgent. This has been central to its work to date and will continue to be a driving factor," Bernard read.

"This is a transformational time."

'Elated' over conversion therapy ban

The proposed ban on conversion therapy — the widely-discredited practice of trying to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity through counselling, behaviour modification or medication — was celebrated almost immediately, outside the legislature building in Whitehorse.

A group of students and educators had gathered on Thursday to demonstrate in favour of just such a ban. Many of them had signed a petition earlier this year that was then delivered to the Legislature.

Whitehorse students and educators demonstrated outside the Yukon Legislature on Thursday, urging a ban on 'conversion therapy' for LGBTQ youth. The government has promised to introduce legislation to enact such a ban. (Steve Silva/CBC)

The government's promise on Thursday was unexpected.

"We are elated," said teacher Jason Cook, who was part of the demonstration.

"Anytime you are protecting youth, whether LGBT youth, or any youth, that is an absolutely positive thing ... and we look forward to that legislation coming sooner rather than later."

'It's a little bit light'

NDP Leader Kate White was also pleased with the plan to ban conversion therapy. She also said she was "ecstatic" to see the government take up other ideas her party has championed, including the plastic bag ban.

"We were told that just wasn't possible, and we were going to go through a deposit, and there was going to be deposits in shops — and then today we hear that we're going to ban single-use plastic bags.

"So that's really exciting."

Otherwise, she was mildly disappointed. She said the government will only introduce a few pieces of actual legislation in this sitting.

"So it's a little bit light, in what's supposed to be the biggest legislative sitting of the year," she said.

Yukon Party Leader Stacey Hassard called it a throne speech "that probably could have been done through news releases."

Yukon Party interim leader Stacey Hassard. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

He also compared it to a stump speech.

"I said, 'Oh my God, it sounded like the Premier was going to be down at the commissioner's office tomorrow calling an election.'"

Hassard said he appreciates the focus on climate change, but that the government has been more talk than action.

"Again, we've seen this government just talking about it and not taking real significant action," he said.