Yukon government announces schools will open in the fall

The Yukon government announced students in kindergarten to Grade 12 will return to school in the fall. The news came during the territory's update on COVID-19 in the territory on Tuesday afternoon.

Minister of Education Tracy-Anne McPhee and Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley gave the announcement.

"This has been a school year like no other," McPhee said. "The 2020 pandemic is now a part of your story."

Schools will work on safety measures for staff and students, based on guidance from the territory's chief medical officer, McPhee added.

"We know our efforts to date are working," McPhee said.

She added the territory must be prepared in case other situations arise, like a second wave of COVID-19.

Each school is required to make an operational plan too, which will be shared in August ahead of the first day back so families and students know what to expect.

In March, the government announced classes would be suspended until at least April 15.

Then in April, McPhee confirmed public schools would remain closed to students for the rest of this school year because of the pandemic. Officials also said at the time that teachers were looking at ways to offer "essential learning" from a distance, through apps and other online resources.

As of last week, it had been more than a month than since the last confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in the territory.Yukon had 11 confirmed cases to date and all of those people have recovered.

During last week's news conference update, Premier Sandy Silver also announced funding for people with disabilities to assist them through the COVID-19 pandemic.