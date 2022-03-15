Yukon government mapping all flood prone areas, minister says

The Yukon government is mapping areas that were hit hard by record-setting floods last year, according to officials.

"We're doing flood mapping in every Yukon community," Community Services Minister Richard Mostyn said in the Legislative Assembly yesterday. "That's not something that we've done before, and we're going to continue to work to ensure our communities are safe, just like we did last year."

Last summer, rapid snowmelt caused serious flooding, eventually spurring the territorial government to declare a state of emergency for the Southern Lakes and Lake Laberge areas. Some Yukoners were forced from their homes and the Canadian military was posted in the territory for months to help shore up lakefront properties

Mostyn told reporters the territorial government has learned from the event, and mapping floodplains is an example of that.

Government employees are mapping where the water's edge reached last year in an effort to inform plans to brace further impacts associated with climate change, he said.

"When we come into flooding in the future, we'll say, 'There's a risk here, what do we do, here's what we learned from previous areas,' pull the maps out, see where we actually mitigated some of these areas," Mostyn said.

Mostyn holds up a map that shows flood prone areas in the north end of Marsh Lake. (Julien Gignac/CBC)

Flood mapping is currently in the draft phase. It's unclear when the work will be completed and available to the public.

A spokesperson with Environment Yukon, the department responsible for the work, didn't immediately return a request for clarification.

Mostyn said about $1.5 million is set aside for floodplain mapping.

Permanent solutions needed, says opposition

Currie Dixon, Leader of the Yukon Party, told reporters while mapping floodplains is important, the government needs to implement permanent solutions.

"What we were looking for today were tangible commitments to infrastructure upgrades in those communities that we listed," he said.

According to a letter written by Yukon Party MLA Patti McLeod that was sent to Mostyn, several communities are calling on the Yukon government to bolster flood prevention efforts.

Carmacks wants government dollars to build a berm or dyke along the Yukon River and Dawson City residents want the area in and around Rock Creek to be assessed and built up ahead of flood season, the letter states.

"Government needs to work with communities to ensure that permanent protection is in place to protect infrastructure from future flooding," McLeod said. "Much of the preparation work can be started now, and I encourage the government to ensure each of these communities is given due consideration and that work is begun ahead of potential flooding."

'Well prepared' against flooding

Mostyn said the Yukon is "well prepared" against possible flooding this year.

"We had a meeting on Friday with community leaders and fire chiefs and others, trying to lay the groundwork for what was needed, what their thoughts were, and we're going to work with communities going forward," he said.

Government officials said they've amassed roughly 300,000 sandbags and are set to hold emergency preparedness meetings in April and May.

"We have started our snowpack surveys earlier this year – they started in February, that's the first year that's ever happened," Mostyn said. "It depends on what happens through March and into April, really, that's when things really start to build.

"It's still early days and we're keeping an eye on it."