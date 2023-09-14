Cyberattack takes down Yukon government website, internal internet-based systems

The Yukon government's website and a number of internal systems are down due to a cyberattack.

According to a Facebook post and memo sent to government employees Thursday, the attack — specifically, a dedicated-denial-of-service attack, where someone sends an abnormally high volume of traffic to a network to overwhelm it — began at midnight.

The post and memo say officials don't believe there's any threat to private citizen data or government systems at this point, nor has there been any authorized access to government files.

However, Yukon government wifi, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint and other cloud-based software are currently down, according to the memo. A number of employees are also unable to access their government emails or internet-based phone services.

Government services in downtown Whitehorse appeared to be mostly still operational Thursday morning, although wait-times may be longer and some offices, including motor vehicles, are only accepting cash payments.

There's no estimated time for the restoration of government websites and internal systems yet.

The Yukon government's Facebook post says officials will provide an update at 4 p.m. unless the situation changes sooner.