Yukon officials to give COVID-19 update

Officials will be giving an update Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. local time on the COVID-19 situation in the Yukon.

The news conference will be held by Health Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee alongside Dr. Catherine Elliott, the acting chief medical officer of health.

You can watch the update here or on our CBC Yukon Facebook page.

Last week, Yukon Premier Sandy Silver announced the territory would be loosening some of its COVID-19 restrictions as of Dec. 4.

However, the state of emergency called last month in response to an "alarming increase in COVID-19 cases and widespread community transmission" is still in effect.

No date has been given so far on when that will end.

As of Tuesday, there were 41 active COVID-19 cases in the Yukon.