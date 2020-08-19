Yukon government giving update on COVID-19

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley will give a regular update on COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

It starts at 2 p.m. PST in Whitehorse.

Most Yukon students head back to class on Thursday with new COVID-19 restrictions in place, including physical distancing, staggered drop-off and pick-up times, limited intermingling, and new rules for school buses.

Students from kindergarten to Grade 9 will go to school full-time, five days a week.

Older students in Whitehorse — those in Grades 10 to 12 — will only attend school in-person for half of the day, while studying at home or somewhere else for the rest. High school students outside of Whitehorse will be in class full-time.

The territory announced its first positive case of COVID-19 in more than three months on Aug. 7. The case involved a Whitehorse resident who was believed to be in the city during an infectious period. Hanley had warned Yukoners on July 31 that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 after two visitors to the territory tested positive for the disease after returning home.

While they're not mandatory, Hanley has also recommended that students over the age of 10 wear masks, where possible.