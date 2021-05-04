Premier Sandy Silver and the new Yukon government cabinet sworn in

Premier Sandy Silver and the new Yukon government cabinet were sworn in by the Commissioner of Yukon on Monday.

The ceremony was different than in 2016 with participants wearing masks, fewer people, and microphones wiped down between speakers.

Silver's cabinet had a slight shuffle from last assembly.

Tracy-Anne McPhee will keep her Justice portfolio but is now deputy premier and minister of Health and Social Services.

John Streicker is now minister for Energy, Mines and Resources along with being the minister responsible for Yukon Development Corporation, minister responsible for Yukon Energy Corporation, minister of the Public Service Commission, and minister responsible for the French Language Services Directorate.

Returning <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yukon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yukon</a> Premier Sandy Silver seemed moved tonight as he discussed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> amid a very different ceremony than his first. “No person is the same as we were before the pandemic.” <a href="https://t.co/8ZQw4SjoYG">pic.twitter.com/8ZQw4SjoYG</a> —@YukonPhilippe

Ranj Pillai keeps Economic Development and adds Culture and Tourism and the Housing Corporation. Pillai will also be the minister responsible for Yukon Liquor Corporation, and the minister responsible for Yukon Lottery Commission.

Jeanie McLean is now the minister of Education and will keep her role as minister responsible for the Women's Directorate.

Richard Mostyn will be the minister of Community Services, and minister responsible for the Workers' Compensation Health and Safety Board.

Former Speaker Nils Clarke is now Environment minister as well as minister of Highways and Public Works.

Premier Sandy Silver and the new Yukon government Cabinet were sworn in by the Commissioner of Yukon on Monday. (Philippe Morin/ CBC)

Silver will also take on the role of minister responsible for the Executive Council and the department of Finance.

"I have confidence in this team of individuals and am excited to get back to the work of governing to improve the quality of life for all Yukoners," said Silver in a statement released Monday evening.

Premier Sandy Silver also announced Monday that he intends to nominate Jeremy Harper for the office of the Speaker of the Yukon Legislative Assembly.

Harper was elected to the Yukon Legislative Assembly in the Mayo-Tatchun riding.

"I am honoured Premier Silver would consider me for this position. Should I become the Speaker, I will do my part to ensure all members are heard and treated equally," said Harper in a Monday evening release.

The Speaker represents, speaks for and enforces the rules and conventions of the Legislative Assembly.

The Liberal minority government was elected on April 12, with a total of eight members.

Last week, Silver struck a deal with NDP Leader Kate White to keep his Liberal minority government in power until at least January 2023, in exchange for some NDP policy initiatives.

The agreement between the two parties says that an NDP MLA will be Deputy Speaker.