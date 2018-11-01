Yukon gov't to cover cost of abortion pill Mifegymiso

The Yukon government is going to cover the cost of Mifegymiso, medication that's commonly known as the "abortion pill."

Health minister Pauline Frost made the announcement yesterday in the legislative assembly.

Mifegymiso is actually a combination of two drugs that when taken, induce an abortion. It's used to medically terminate a pregnancy of up to nine weeks. It was approved for use in Canada in 2015.

Health Minster Pauline Frost says with the government covering the cost for the medication, now all women can access it, regardless of their financial situation.

"Mifegymiso will reduce barriers and create equal access to those seeking abortion," she said. "Mifyegymiso is often preferred to surgical abortions, but the high cost of the drug makes it inaccessible for many patients."

The medication isn't cheap: it costs about $300 — still far less than the cost of a surgical abortion, which costs between $1200 and $1400, including the doctor's fee, operating room costs and anesthesiology, according to a spokesperson with the Yukon health department.

The government does cover the cost of a surgical abortion, which an average of 110 women receive in the territory each year.

Frost adds the abortion pill is far less invasive.

"It provides an alternative and that's why it's so important, it gives women an opportunity, and families an opportunity to make a choice."

Mifegymiso is available from doctors in Whitehorse, Haines Junction, Dawson City and Watson Lake.

Women who live in other communities can get it by visiting doctors in one of those four communities.