Yukon gov't announces $150 rebate on electricity bills

Yukoners will be getting a little break on their electricity bills for three months.

The Yukon government announced Tuesday a new $150 rebate on all non-government residential and commercial ATCO Electric and Yukon Energy electricity bills.

The rebate, $50 a month for three months, will appear automatically on the bills in about eight months, regardless of energy usage, the government said.

"This is to help Yukoners, because we know that there are prices rising. We know that the war in Ukraine has pushed the price of fuel up and also the price of food," said John Streicker, minister of Energy, Mines and Resources.

He said in the Legislature Tuesday the government thinks the rebate "is the best way to have the largest impact across the Yukon."

The government said the rebate is in addition to the existing Interim Electricity Rebate for residential customers.