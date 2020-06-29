These friends had the drive to golf 54 holes in 54 hours across Yukon

Six friends from Whitehorse finished off an ambitious road trip this weekend.

They played 54 holes of golf in 54 hours, starting Thursday and finishing Saturday afternoon — an idea-turned-dream that was made possible during the pandemic.

That task might seem easy enough, except the golf was spread out over five courses across Yukon. They began in Whitehorse, going to Watson Lake, drove to Faro, and on to Dawson City.

That means a lot of driving — and not just the kind meant for the course. Luckily, they were able to find someone to help them out and take them to their different destinations.

Scott MacDonald was one of the golfers. He said normally he and one of his friends go to the Faro golf tournament every year.

A couple of years ago they met a man who discussed playing all of the courses in Yukon, and the idea was born. This year, with the ongoing pandemic, the golfers thought it might be a good chance to put their dreams into action.

"This whole COVID[-19] thing kind of brought things about where it was kind of an opportunity to be a bit of a tourist in your own territory."

He said it was nice to see parts of the territory that he hadn't seen in a while, and to do it with a good group of people.

"The golf has been really fun, it's a great group of guys … We're all buddies, so it kind of makes for better golf when you all get along."

They kept tabs of the score, but their biggest focus was finishing the holes and sticking to the timeline.

MacDonald said there is potential that this could become an ongoing event once the pandemic is over, potentially drawing people in from outside the territory.

"It kind of just started out as a fun thing, but a lot of people are interested in it so we'll see where it goes."

A group of friends from Dawson is planning to embark on the same territory-wide golf odyssey this week.