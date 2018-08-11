Yukoners flash their goldpanning skills in Slovakia

Eight Yukoners are hoping to hit pay dirt in Slovakia.

They're competing in the World Goldpanning Championships at the ski resort in Hodrusa-Hámre.

This is Dawson City resident Paul Robitaille's seventh time competing. He and Erin Pasloski made it to the two-person team finals, but he said generally Yukoners have had trouble advancing.

Along with Robitaille and Pasloski, the Yukon competitors are Lara Herry St Onge, Yann St Onge, Helen St Onge, Justin Millar and Lorraine Millar.

Robitaille said not much more is needed for a goldpanning competition than a beer garden and a couple of tubs with dirt and some gold in them.

Lorraine Millar, left, is one of eight Yukoners competing at the World Goldpanning Championships this year. (Christian Wolf/World Goldpanning Championship)

But the world championship is a bit more extensive as it attracts dozens of skilled panners from across the world.

Tough competition

Robitaille said Finland always has the biggest contingent at the championships with 50 to 70 team members. Along with the Germans, he said they are usually the strongest competitors.

"Canadians, we're hardy folk, but we've got some tough competition."

When the championships are held in Eastern Europe like they are this year, Robitaille said, they also attract many participants from Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland.

"They're really big into the competitive goldpanning scene for some reason, don't ask me why."

Justin Millar says growing up on his family's Klondike gold claims hasn't given him a leg-up on the competition. (Christian Wolf/World Goldpanning Championship)

This is Justin Millar's first time at the competition.

He grew up on his family's gold claims in the Klondike, but he said that doesn't necessarily put him at an advantage.

The championships use a pan with circular ridges that's quite different than the flat-bottomed pan Yukoners see on their licence plates everyday, he said, because a different panning technique is used.

With one competition under his belt Millar said he may decide to compete when Dawson City hosts the championships in 2021.

Canadian pride

Robitaille said Canadians, particularly Yukoners, are respected at the competition because gold can still be found there.

"People are like 'you guys still have gold there, you're legitimate.'"

Yukoner Erin Pasloski with Team Canada in the opening ceremonies earlier this week. (Paul Robitaille)

He said the camaraderie at the event tends to dampen any national differences.

"It's really just about getting together, having a good time and if you win, that's kind of a little cherry on top," he said.

The championships began Monday and conclude on Saturday.

With files from George Maratos