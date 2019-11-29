Ownership of buried treasure settled, but Yukon government won't give details

The Yukon government says no information will be released about gold and silver seized in a case of buried treasure tried in Yukon Territorial Court last year.

Three Whitehorse residents were acquitted in May of charges related to the treasure. But the issue of who owned the gold and silver was not resolved in court.

Robert Venables, 38 at the time of the trial, told police in 2017 he had found a cache of buried gold and silver while walking through the bush near the late Anthony Kopp's mining claim north of Whitehorse.

Venables had known the miner since he was a child and had visited Kopp's property.

Kopp had died earlier in 2017 and there were rumours of buried gold on his claim.

A view of Anthony Kopp's residence on his mining claims near Horse Creek, Yukon. Kopp died in May 2017. (Yukon Territorial Court exhibit)

Venables sold gold to a smelter in B.C. and to Murdoch's Gem Shop in Whitehorse. Police seized the gold from Murdoch's as well as items from the accused.

They eventually charged Venables with stealing gold and silver worth about $106,000 from Kopp's estate. Venables's partner and his mother were charged with possession of stolen property.

After the three accused were found not guilty there was still the issue of who owned the seized items.

Murdoch's, the acquitted, and Kopp's estate, represented by the government, could all potentially make claims.

The issue has now been settled, but the details aren't public.

A one-sentence email from the government to CBC News says the terms are confidential and it has no comment.