Yukon government says it has a plan to eliminate 'dump shopping'

Yukon Community Services Minister John Streicker says community representatives and government officials have a potential solution to the issue of "dump shopping."

The term usually refers to people in Whitehorse looking for a place to dump garbage and junk without paying the tipping fees at the city landfill. It includes transfer stations at Mount Lorne, Marsh Lake and Deep Creek.

The government is also dramatically raising the maximum fine for people illegally dumping, Streicker told delegates at the annual meeting of Association of Yukon Communities in Haines Junction on Friday.

Blair Corley, a member of the Marsh Lake advisory council, says people are fed up with people from Whitehorse using their free transfer station to get rid of garbage. (Dave Croft/CBC)

"Overall, the notion is to make a user pay or a polluter pay system that will be fair across the territory and we need to do it together," he said.

Streicker said it's wasteful and expensive for Whitehorse citizens to take their waste to transfer stations that don't charge tipping fees outside of the city, and then the government pay to truck it back to the city landfill.

He said the government is proposing to create regional waste agreements.

In the Whitehorse area it would mean people living in communities just outside the city would start paying tipping fees similar to the city rates.

Blair Corley, a member of the Marsh Lake local advisory council, expects local residents will accept the fees because they are fed up with the dump shoppers.

"It's bothersome," Corley said. "It's our dump."

Corley said up to 200 or more vehicles visit the small transfer station on some days creating a great deal of congestion.

Dozens of delegates from communities around Yukon were at the annual meeting of the Association of Yukon Communities in Haines Junction. (Dave Croft/CBC)

Dave Albisser, Yukon's director of operations and programs in community services, said he expects the Whitehorse area regional waste agreement will be formed within the next year or so.

He said municipalities like Dawson City and Haines Junction that don't charge tipping fees are not obligated to.

Whitehorse and Watson Lake are the only two Yukon communities that currently charge tipping fees.

The chief administrative officer in Watson Lake, Cam Lockwood, said charging the fees allows the town to put money into reserves that can be used build a new dump or expand the current one.

The town can also earn revenue by taking waste from smaller communities and mining companies. Lockwood said it's far cheaper for them than building and operating their own dumps.

"So they have to come to us, because we can dig our feet in, say, 'No, we're not going to take it,' and then they have to come up with a solution which is going to cost them a lot more," said Lockwood.

Yukon Community Services Minister John Streicker says government and communities have to work together on solid waste management. (CBC)

Streicker said the government is raising the fines for illegally dumping garbage and junk from $100 to $10,000.

Appliances, mattresses and garbage can be found dumped on bush trails in the Whitehorse area.

"It doesn't mean everyone's going to be charged $10,000. It means there's a big stick out there and we're talking to our citizens about how it is wrong to dump garbage out back somewhere," said Streicker.

Finally, four community dumps that Streicker said are the smallest and most expensive in the territory — Keno, Silver City, Braeburn and Johnson's Crossing — will be closed.