Yukon truck driver avoids moose, hits ditch, spills fuel

A cleanup is underway near Pelly Crossing, Yukon, after a fuel truck went into the ditch, spilling about 2,000 litres of diesel.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said the truck driver was heading up the North Klondike Highway on Saturday, and tried to avoid a moose on the road.

"Due to the steep grade and icy/snowy conditions, the driver was unable to stop and went into the ditch," the release states.

When police got there, they found the fuel trailer leaking diesel "at a consistent rate."

The leak was stopped after about 2,000 litres had spilled onto the ground, according to RCMP.

Environment Yukon took ground samples at the site, and police say the cleanup is being coordinated with assistance from an environmental protection officer.

Police say no further delays are expected for drivers in the area.