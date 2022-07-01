Yukon wildfire closes Robert Campbell Highway, Frances Lake campground evacuated

The Frances Lake Campground and adjacent area was evacuated Thursday night due to wildfire risk, the Yukon government posted on Facebook.

The campground is officially closed due to flooding, but the post said it is possible that campers and boaters are using the area.

The wildfire also resulted in the closure of the Robert Campbell Highway overnight. According to Yukon 511, the road remains closed as of Friday morning.

The risk comes from a 50-hectare wildfire that is burning out of control at kilometre 165 of the Robert Campbell Highway.

"There is no immediate risk to human life but Wildland Fire is working to notify people in the area that they should remain calm and evacuate," the post said.

The Frances Lake fire is being responded to by air tanker team, helicopter and fire crews.