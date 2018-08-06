Yukon health official urges people with respiratory issues to be mindful of wildfire smoke

Yukon's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Brendan Hanley, is advising people with potential respiratory problems to be mindful of the effects of forest fire smoke this summer.

Hanley said even if there are no fires close to populated areas, smoke can easily be in distant communities, especially during forest fire season.

People with underlying respiratory disease, asthma, chronic lung disease and heart disease are at risk, Hanley said.

"Especially the soot particles, they get in the lungs, they interfere with oxygen exchange and that causes stress to the system, so makes it harder to breathe, provokes an asthma attack, it can even increase risk of heart attack," he said.

Others who are vulnerable are elderly people, babies and young children as well as pregnant women, he said.

Corey Cartwright took this photo of smoke billowing out of the Windy Arm wildfire on Aug. 2. (Corey Cartwright)

Hanley said it's important for people who are at risk to reduce the amount of smoke they're breathing in.

They can do that by sealing their windows and doors, using an air cleaner that collects soot particles in filters, and avoiding burning materials and smoking indoors.

Another prevention technique is to limit exertion by avoiding heavy physical activity, he said.

Hanley said those with medical conditions should ensure they have adequate supplies of medications and inhalers and keep all their prescriptions up-to-date.

He said if a person is experiencing symptoms, or if people notice friends or family members with symptoms, they should seek medical help.

With files from Tara McCarthy