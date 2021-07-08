Evacuation alert issued for some Southern Lakes properties in Yukon

Emergency officials in Yukon have issued an evacuation alert for some property owners in the Southern Lakes area threatened by high water.

The alert means that residents should prepare and be ready to leave their properties on short notice. A government spokesperson says residents were notified of the alert on Wednesday evening.

It applies to the following:

All residences on Lewes River Road.

Residences 66 to 132 on Army Beach Drive.

Residences 95 to 130 on South McClintock Road.

Residences 8 and 10 on Pearson Drive.

Ursula Geisler, acting director for Yukon's emergency coordination centre, said the alert applies to about 65 properties. She says emergency workers went door-to-door to notify people on Wednesday.

"We just wanted to make sure all the impacted residents were aware of it," she said.

The alert advises people to prepare by gathering essential items, designating a safe meeting place for household members, moving pets and livestock to safe areas, and arranging transportation and accommodation in case of an evacuation order.

"This evacuation alert was issued mostly due to access to properties. There's water impinging on some of the access roads to the properties, which would make it an issue for first responders to get there if they would be required to," Geisler said.

Officials also suggest that people should avoid flooded areas, and "proactively relocate" before their area is directly affected.

Canadian Forces personnel build berms and fill sandbags at Army Beach on Wednesday. (Vincent Bonnay/Radio-Canada)

Meanwhile, Yukon government staff, military personnel and local volunteers continue to fill sandbags and build berms to protect threatened areas.

On Wednesday, a boil water advisory was issued for some property owners who use private wells in the Southern Lakes, Lake Laberge and Takhini River areas.

Emergency officials advise people to go online for the latest updates on flood response.