North·New

Canadian Forces deployed to Yukon to help with flood preparations

Members of the Canadian military are being sent to the territory to help with what one Yukon MLA describes as the 'largest flood mitigation effort in the Yukon's history.'

CBC News ·
National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said over the weekend that Canadian Forces members were on their way to Yukon to assist with flood preparations, and shared this photo on Twitter. (Harjit Sajjan/Twitter)

As water levels continue to rise in some Yukon lakes and rivers, members of the Canadian military are being sent in to assist. 

"The Canadian military and rangers have been deployed to support the largest flood mitigation effort in the Yukon's history," tweeted Richard Mostyn, MLA for Whitehorse West, over the weekend. 

A number of bodies of water are currently under either flood warnings or flood watches, including the Southern Lakes, Carmacks, Lake Laberge and the Yukon River.

You can find an up-to-date list of all warnings and advisories here

Speaking on Yukon Morning on Monday, Mostyn said he spent Sunday visiting areas experiencing flooding, adding that water levels at Marsh, Tagish and Bennett lakes are already near or have surpassed 2007 flood levels — a year that caused widespread damage in the territory. 

"It's like a disaster happening in slow motion," he told guest host Danielle d'Entremont. 

"I toured Carcross, Tagish, all of the communities in Marsh Lake yesterday and they're very concerned and they have every right to be this concerned." 

Mostyn says roughly 150 homes in the region are at risk of flooding, and sandbagging efforts are now happening around the clock. 

Jeremy Jones lives on Lake Laberge and says his property has yet to be affected, but says his neighbours haven't been so lucky. 

"That's their third layer of sandbags they've got in front of their greenhouse. And so there's two layers underneath the water right now," he told CBC News. "They just laid those sandbags on Wednesday." 

There is one sliver of good news, Mostyn said, with water levels going down at Teslin Lake. 

Teslin Lake had been under a flood watch, but that was downgraded to a high water advisory. 

