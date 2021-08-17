Water levels ebb in Yukon, but lakes 'are still very much in flood stage': hydrologist

Water levels in Yukon are approaching a high-water mark, according to a Yukon government hydrologist.

"We're going to start seeing those water levels decline within the next couple of weeks and we don't expect them to exceed the previous highs," said Anthony Bier.

But there's a caveat: water bodies, namely those in the Southern Lakes region and Lake Laberge, are still hovering around levels gauged in 2007, a year that caused widespread damages in the territory.

"[The lakes] are still very much in flood stage," said Bier, adding the water levels are fairly stable at the moment. "They're not moving up or down too much."

Ahead of the long weekend, the Yukon government issued a flood report that indicates flood warnings are remaining in place. A high stream flow warning for the Yukon River also remains unaffected.

While there was intermittent rain over the weekend, precipitation didn't tip the scales too much, said Bier. Though it did prevent water levels from receding.

Bier said while water levels started to decline in July, they climbed back up in August.

"Which is the usual pattern," he said. "Typically the lakes peak sometime in late August."

How high are water levels now?

Bennett, Tagish and Marsh Lakes are roughly 15 centimetres lower than they were in July, Bier said. Lake Laberge, he added, is 44 centimetres below levels measured on July 16.

The latter lake is an outlier, though.

"We saw a peak on Laberge much more in excess, almost double of the amount that the other lakes exceeded 2007 by," Bier said.

"They've had a very well-timed, large precipitation event that really hit the Kusawa-Takhini basin pretty heavily and missed the rest of the Southern Lakes," he said. "It was timed perfectly with the heavy warm melt period."

When will flood warnings lift?

While lifting warnings depends on the amount of precipitation, Yukon government officials project lake water levels will decline in September.

"The inputs really start dropping off rapidly then," Bier said. "It's likely the warning will be gone in early September."

Yukoners are likely wondering what will happen to the thousands of sandbags that have become fixtures in southern Yukon. Bier said those mitigation measures aren't going anywhere any time soon.

"At this time, it's just a matter of maintaining them and making sure that they take care of any problems that come up," he said, adding that no decision has been made yet regarding their removal.

"If we have another big snow year, combined with high water levels going into the fall, we may be looking at more than likely above average water levels next summer, if not flood levels again."