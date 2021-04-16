Flood risk 'moderate' in 6 regions, say Yukon officials
Hydrologist defines 'moderate' as 10 to 30% chance of flooding, dependent on weather
Emergency officials in Yukon have identified six regions in the territory that are considered to be at "moderate" risk of flooding this spring.
That means there's about a ten and 30 per cent chance of flooding for those areas, said Holly Goulding, a senior hydrologist with the Yukon government.
The six areas are: Carmacks, Dawson/Rock Creek, Old Crow, Pelly Crossing, Ross River, and Upper Liard.
Flooding of any kind would be dependent on ice jams, rain and other weather conditions.
Goulding presented the latest information to media on Thursday, as part of a technical briefing from territorial officials ahead of the upcoming flood and wildfire season.
Some ice has now begun to break on smaller rivers in Yukon, which could mean a few especially volatile weeks ahead.
Yukon emergency officials have been bracing for the possibility of spring floods this year.
"Things are constantly evolving and we're responding to that and trying to stay on top of conditions," Goulding said.
Yukon Energy lowers water level at Marsh Lake to prepare
The potential for flooding is due to higher-than-average snow pack this year.
In the Southern Lakes region, Yukon Energy has been working on a plan since last month. The utility has lowered the level of Marsh Lake by a metre.
Goulding says the utility has also applied for a change to its water licence which would allow it to lower the lake even further.
More melting and water doesn't necessarily mean flooding, as the most important factor is drainage and flow.
Goulding said water levels have already risen over a metre on the Yukon River at Dawson. However, flood risk in that area is considered low.
For the time being, Goulding said her department is keeping watch on conditions thanks to 73 hydro metric stations around the territory as well as satellite imagery and radar.
"Those are really critical for us watching water levels as they're changing during the breakup period," she said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?