Yukon issues possible COVID-19 exposure notice for Vancouver to Whitehorse flight

The Yukon government has issued a potential COVID-19 exposure notification for a flight into Yukon Sunday evening.

The possible exposure was for Air Canada flight 8889 from Vancouver to Whitehorse at 6:30 p.m. that evening, landing in Whitehorse at about 8:49 p.m., according to a news release issued Friday.

The release says "new information" became available regarding a previous case, where a person was infected with the variant B117 while outside Yukon.

The person had originally been cleared to travel but, based on new information, the person was determined to be infectious while on the flight. The release says contact tracing with passengers seated in close proximity to the case is underway.

The risk of exposure is low on flights, the release says, but the territory says it's taking a precautionary approach. So far, no other exposures of concern have been identified in Yukon.

The infected person followed public health advice and is deemed to be recovered. There are no confirmed active cases in Yukon as of Friday evening.

Health officials say anyone who thinks they are experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms should self-isolate and remain at home, take the online self-assessment and arrange to get tested either by calling 867-393-3083 or booking a test online.