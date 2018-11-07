Yukon gov't plan for fixed election dates 'cynical,' opposition says

The Yukon government is taking heat from the opposition parties for its plan to set fixed election dates, starting after next year's territorial election.

Yukon Party MLA Brad Cathers called the timing of the government's proposed amendments to the Elections Act "cynical."

He said the Liberals campaigned in 2016 on the plan to fix election dates, but waited until last month to table the legislation.

"The premier deliberately held off on the commitment until late in the Liberal term, to try to maximise their partisan advantage — which ironically is exactly what they've argued is wrong with the current system," Cathers said.

"They deliberately waited until the eve of an election to table this bill, and chose to have their new rules apply to everyone except themselves."

Under the proposed amendments, Yukon territorial elections would be set for the first Monday in November every four years, starting in 2025. Currently in Yukon, the governing party can choose to call an election anytime within five years of the start of its mandate.

The territorial government is proposing Yukoners go to the polls on the first Monday of November, every four years, starting in 2025. (CBC)

Both the Yukon Party and the NDP support the idea of fixed election dates, but they don't like the government's plan.

"It seems like the premier's belief in transparency will only kick in after the next election," said NDP Leader Kate White.

"Why does the premier think a stated election date will bring fairness, transparency and accountability in 2025, but not in 2021?"

Premier Sandy Silver accused the opposition parties of playing politics. He said all MLAs ran in 2016 with the understanding that they'd serve a five-year term.

"We would be getting just as much criticism from the Yukon Party if we shortened this session from five years to four years," Silver said.

"If the Yukon Party gets into power, into government again, and if they decide that they want to go back to the old ways of five-year terms, that's well within their mandate."