Yukon Fish and Game cuts back on number of salmon fry released into Wolf Creek

The Yukon Fish and Game Association has pared back the number of chinook salmon fry it releases each year into Wolf Creek near Whitehorse.

Hundreds of people still came out Sunday for the event, when 2,000 fry were set free into the creek — down from the 10,000 that used to get released.

Bryce Bekar, the president of the Yukon Fish and Game Association, said they decided to reduce the number of fry they release because Wolf Creek doesn't have great survival rates for salmon.

"They're not as likely [to make it back] as the ones in some other areas, so we stock those heavier," he explained.

"The plan now is to make sure that Yukoners and kids understand the importance of salmon."

Sunday's release comes as scientists predict another dismal run for returning Yukon River chinook.

Though mass releases of salmon fry are common, the survival rate varies from place to place. In 2021, for instance, officials were hoping about 25 per cent of the fish they released into a B.C. river would live to become juvenile salmon.

Recently published research has suggested hatcheries could improve survival rates if they release the fish at specific times of year, and when the fry are at a specific weight.

The salmon fry released Sunday can be tracked by a cut on their fins. Bekar said that's a sign they look for when counting the fish that come through the Yukon River hatchery.

"The hope is they'll come back to spawn in Wolf Creek in five, six, seven years, and make the run up the Yukon River," he said.